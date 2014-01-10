Font of the day: Abiding

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Abiding from Suomi

Abiding is a slab serif font family from font foundry Suomi, consisting of five weights with old style numerals, small caps and extensive kerning, suitable for headline and text use.

Abiding is available to purchase from HypeForType, where, for a limited time, you can take advantage of a 50 per cent discount on all weights.

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!