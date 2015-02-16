Font of the day: Amsi Pro

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Amsi Pro by Stawix Ruecha

Inspired by the Block Berthold Condensed typeface, today's font of choice Amsi Pro was created by designer Stawix Ruecha of Stawix foundry. Available in three widths – normal, narrow and condensed – Amsi Pro is great for creating eye-catching headlines and titles.

Amsi Pro is available to purchase from MyFonts, where you can currently benefit from a ninety per cent discount.

