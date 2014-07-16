Topics

Font of the day: Anders

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Anders by Tom Anders Watkins, which is totally free to download.

Anders by Tom Anders Watkins

Geometric design Anders was an experimental project by creative advertising student Tom Anders Watkins. "Using influences from modern font design, I wanted something very minimal and a little unique, here's the result," Watkins comments on Behance.

You can download Anders for free for both personal and commercial use over on Behance.

