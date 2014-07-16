Font of the day: Anders

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces — especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Anders by Tom Anders Watkins

Geometric design Anders was an experimental project by creative advertising student Tom Anders Watkins. "Using influences from modern font design, I wanted something very minimal and a little unique, here's the result," Watkins comments on Behance.

You can download Anders for free for both personal and commercial use over on Behance.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com