Font of the day: Barkentina

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Barkentina by Kiril Zlatkov

Today's typeface of choice is Barkentina, a display font created by designer Kiril Zlatkov. "Barkentina is focused on elegant, stylish and art-deco looking print and web materials," Zlatkov comments on Design.bi.

You can download Barkentina for free over on Design.bi.