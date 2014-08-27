Font of the day: Burgerman

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Burgerman by Jon Burgerman

UK born, New York-based artist Jon Burgerman is behind today's font of choice, which is named after himself. Created exclusively for HypeForType, Burgerman is instantly recognisable as his work, showcasing the artist's distinctive playful style.

You can purchase Burgerman over on HypeForType.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com