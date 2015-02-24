Topics

Font of the day: Chalfont

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Chalfont by Alan Meeks.

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Chalfont by Alan Meeks

Today's typeface of choice, Chalfont, was created by lettering artist Alan Meeks, developed after he saw a photocopy of some News Gothic text where the ink had faded on the bottom of each character. "As character recognition is generally based on the top half of a character, readability was never compromised," he comments.

Chalfont is available to purchase over on YouWorkForThem.

