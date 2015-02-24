Font of the day: Chalfont

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Chalfont by Alan Meeks

Today's typeface of choice, Chalfont, was created by lettering artist Alan Meeks, developed after he saw a photocopy of some News Gothic text where the ink had faded on the bottom of each character. "As character recognition is generally based on the top half of a character, readability was never compromised," he comments.

Chalfont is available to purchase over on YouWorkForThem.

Liked this? Read these!