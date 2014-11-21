Font of the day: Donau

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Donau from Renzler Design

An art nouveau-inspired sans and slab serif typeface, Donau is named after the German name for the river Danube. Created by font designers Hans Renzler, Dmitrij Ritter, Igor Labudovic of Renzler Design, Donau is intended for any kind of display use, as well as short amounts of text.

You can purchase Donau from Fontfabric. Available in two versions, Alte and Neue, the latter, in uppercase, is available as a free download.