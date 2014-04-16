Topics

Font of the day: Geometria

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Geometria by Vyacheslav Kirilenko and Gayaneh Bagdasaryan.

Geometria font

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Geometria by Vyacheslav Kirilenko and Gayaneh Bagdasaryan

A geometric sans serif, Geometria consists of 16 fonts, including eight weights and matching italics. Designed by Vyacheslav Kirilenko and Gayaneh Bagdasaryan, Geometria includes multiple sets of figures, alternate glyphs and experimental ligatures.

Geometria is available to purchase from MyFonts.

Geometria font

Geometria font

Geometria font

