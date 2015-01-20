Topics

Font of the day: Ivory

By () Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Ivory from FaceType.

Ivory font

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Ivory from FaceType

Inspired by a typeface used in an illustrated compendium about pomology from 1882, Ivory was created by the team at FaceType. Available in three versions - headline, swashes and no swashes, this typeface is great for any vintage style design.

Ivory is available to purchase over on HypeForType, where you can currently benefit from a 50 per cent discount on all weights.

Ivory font

Ivory font

Ivory font

Like this? Read these!

See more Typography articles

Related articles