Font of the day: Ivory

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Ivory from FaceType

Inspired by a typeface used in an illustrated compendium about pomology from 1882, Ivory was created by the team at FaceType. Available in three versions - headline, swashes and no swashes, this typeface is great for any vintage style design.

Ivory is available to purchase over on HypeForType, where you can currently benefit from a 50 per cent discount on all weights.

