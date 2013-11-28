Font of the day: Labour

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Labour by Holmkvist Creative

Our font of the day is Labour, created by director and designer Robert Holmkvist of London-based design studio Holmkvist Creative. "Labour is a multi-versatile type family created exclusively for HypeForType," he comments. "It's an industrial display typeface available in four weights; medium, bold, extra bold and black. It is also available as a stencil version.

"With its compact proportions and tight letter spacing, Labour looks best in headlines and display sizes. The first 200 orders of either the regular, stencil or the complete set comes with a free limited edition tabloid specimen."

Labour is available to purchase from HypeForType - currently on introductory offer at £50 for all eight fonts.

Like this? Read these!

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

Gratis graffiti font selection

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know in the comments...