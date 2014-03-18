Font of the day: Lamiar

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Lamiar by Julia Martinez Diana

Created by graphic design student Julia Martinez Diana, Lamiar is a decorative, fun, san serif handwritten font. Available from MyFonts, the typeface is described as being a 'rounded monoline font' that 'will add a fancy, weird and unique look to your work'.

You can download Lamiar free for personal use only here. A commercial license can be purchased via MyFonts, where you can currently get a 50 per cent discount until 20 March.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com