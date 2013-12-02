Font of the day: Le Havre Layers

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Le Havre Layers by Jeremy Dooley

This charming, layered typeface Le Havre Layers was created by designer Jeremy Dooley. Inspired by the appearance of vintage signage from the 1930s to the 1960s, the art deco and geometric curves will make a beautiful addition to your work.

Le Havre Layers is available to download from MyFonts.com.

Like this? Read these!

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

Gratis graffiti font selection

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know in the comments...