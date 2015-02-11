Font of the day: Lulo Clean

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Lulo Clean from Yellow Design Studio

Created by the team at Yellow Design Studio, Lulo Clean is the non-distressed version of the original textured Lulo family. Available from font foundry HypeForType, it's described as being 'friendly, retro, and amazingly 3-dimensional'. An all-caps design, you can create endless effects by adding colours to each of the five stackable layers.

Lulo Clean is available to purchase from HypeForType, where you can currently benefit from a 50 per cent discount on all weights.

