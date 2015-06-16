Font of the day: MaryTodd

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Download the best free cursive fonts

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

MaryTodd by Vicente Lamónaca

Today's font of choice, MaryTodd was created by graphic designer Vicente Lamónaca. A classical fashioned and compressed sans serif font, MaryTodd is great for creating eye-catching designs.

MaryTodd is available to purchase over on MyFonts.

Liked this? Read these!