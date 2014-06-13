Topics

Font of the day: NOOA

By Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's NOOA by Antoine Pilette, which is totally free to download.

NOOA by Antoine Pilette

Created by Antoine Pilette, the graphic designer describes his font NOOA as "a subtle mix between the classic serif and sans serif fonts, for a contemporary use".

NOOA is available to download for free over on Behance.

