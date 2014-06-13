Font of the day: NOOA

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

NOOA by Antoine Pilette

Created by Antoine Pilette, the graphic designer describes his font NOOA as "a subtle mix between the classic serif and sans serif fonts, for a contemporary use".

NOOA is available to download for free over on Behance.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com