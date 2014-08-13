Topics

Font of the day: Optilus

By Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Optlius by Toormix studio.

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Optlius by Toormix studio

Derived from the words optical and illusion, Optilus is a display font, designed by Toormix studio. Available in four weights, Optilus is a bold, clean design, which is great for headlines and posters and more.

Optilus is available to purchase from HypeForType.

Optilus font

Optilus font

