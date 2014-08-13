Font of the day: Optilus

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Optlius by Toormix studio

Derived from the words optical and illusion, Optilus is a display font, designed by Toormix studio. Available in four weights, Optilus is a bold, clean design, which is great for headlines and posters and more.

Optilus is available to purchase from HypeForType.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com