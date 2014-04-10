Font of the day: Quaint

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Quaint by James Lewis

Freelance graphic and type designer James Lewis describes his Quaint font as 'a hand drawn, semi condensed typeface, perfect for vintage logotypes, headers and small amounts of text'.

Quaint is available to purchase from Lewis' website.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com