Font of the day: Ridge

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Ridge by Erika Noel Mackley

Erika Noel Mackley is the graphic designer and illustrator behind Ridge. Mackley was inspired to create Ridge off the back of a previously made 3D folded paper font.

You can download Ridge for free over on Behance.

