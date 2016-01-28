Topics

Font of the day: Saldina

By Graphic design  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Saldina by Akmal van Roem.

Saldina font

Every day we choose a 'font of the day' from the best free and paid-for fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Saldina by Akmal van Roem

Today's typeface of choice is modern calligraphy font Saldina, by graphic designer Akmal van Roem. A script font that combines brush lettering with traditional handwriting, Saldina is multipurpose and flexible, make it easy to match with other typefaces to create beautiful designs.

You can download a free demo version of Saldina over on Behance, or purchase the full font, which is currently reduced by 40 per cent.

Saldina font

Saldina font

Saldina font

Liked this? Read these!

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles