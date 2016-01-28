Font of the day: Saldina

Every day we choose a 'font of the day' from the best free and paid-for fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Saldina by Akmal van Roem

Today's typeface of choice is modern calligraphy font Saldina, by graphic designer Akmal van Roem. A script font that combines brush lettering with traditional handwriting, Saldina is multipurpose and flexible, make it easy to match with other typefaces to create beautiful designs.

You can download a free demo version of Saldina over on Behance, or purchase the full font, which is currently reduced by 40 per cent.

