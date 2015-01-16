Font of the day: Scripta Pro

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Scripta Pro by John Moore

Today's typeface of choice is Scripta Pro, created by designer John Moore. Available from MyFonts, the font is described as a 'commercial script writing similar to those used in ads during the 1940s and 50s, with fine lettering combinations of that time'.

Scripta Pro is available to purchase from MyFonts, where you can currently benefit from a 50 per cent discount on all weights.

