Font of the day: Splandor

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Splandor by Ilham Herry.

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Splandor by Ilham Herry

Today's typeface of choice is Splandor by Iilham Henry. Available from Ten Dollar Fonts, Splandor is described as a 'gorgeous vintage display typeface that is perfect for creating authentic hand drawn style type treatments'.

Splandor is available to purchase from Ten Dollar Fonts.

