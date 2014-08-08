Font of the day: Thin Line

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Thin Line by Gatis Vilaks

Thin Line is the first font from designer Gatis Vilaks. With clean lines and an elegant look, this free typeface comes complete with a full set of upper and lowercase characters and numbers.

Thin Line is available to download for free over on Behance.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com