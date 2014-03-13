Topics

Font of the day: Tracion

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Tracion by Marcus Lien Gundersen, which is totally free to download.

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Tracion is the first typeface created by freelance art director and illustrator Marcus Lien Gundersen. A bold design, Gundersen was inspired by architects, engineers and the building industry during its development.

You can download Tracion for free over on Behance.

