Font of the day: Tracion

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Tracion by Marcus Lien Gundersen

Tracion is the first typeface created by freelance art director and illustrator Marcus Lien Gundersen. A bold design, Gundersen was inspired by architects, engineers and the building industry during its development.

You can download Tracion for free over on Behance.

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!