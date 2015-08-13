Font of the day: Visby

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Visby by Connary Fagen

Type designer Connary Fagen is behind today's font of choice, geometric design Visby. "Friendly and charismatic in lowercase; sophisticated and authoritative in uppercase," he comments.

"Visby is a geometric font inspired by the stark beauty and crisp air of the Arctic North. Hard lines and sharp corners mesh with smooth, rounded letterforms, while humanist nuances add warmth."

Visby is available to purchase over on HypeForType.

