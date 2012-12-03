Grab your FREE Monday wallpaper by Vault49

It's the start of a new week, which means it's also free wallpaper time - hurrah! Yes, once again, we've teamed with another lovely designer to bring you this week's brilliant freebie for your iPhone, iPad and desktop.

Luke Choice

A multi-talented creative, Luke Choice is a senior designer at award-winning design studio Vault49. And he is just as comfortable with CGI as with a pen and paper. A self-taught designer, Choice's work has graced numerous album covers, been featured in Advanced Photoshop magazine and been a part of Playstation's prestigious digital art gallery The Studio.

Whatever his medium, his love of music, comics, and learning something new, lead him to break the creative mould on a regular basis. Having previously worked in the demolition trade as well as spending a year in Cambodia developing his 3D skills, with Choice you should always expect the unexpected.

Choice on his illustration..."The artwork was an conceptual soundscape environment, taking inspiration from coral reefs and combining them with the bass-lines from some of our favorite studio soundtracks. The creative result was initially generative, before taking the results and refining them into a beautiful collection of sculptural forms."

To download this funky wallpaper, simply follow the links below: