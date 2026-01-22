How I turned Singed from Arcane into a 3D model suitable for video game design

This article is on my reinterpretation of Singed from Arcane, Netflix's animated steampunk action-adventure television series. The main goal of this artwork was to study and translate the stylised shapes and dynamic proportions defined by Arcane’s artistic direction into 3D.

I also focused on recreating the painterly texture treatment seen in the show. Another important objective was developing a clean, low-poly topology that would be suitable for video game production.

My top tip for approaching this style is to practise 2D painting studies in Photoshop. This helped me develop a better understanding of Arcane’s shapes, brushwork and visual language. It also helped refine my sculpting workflow and overall artistic decisions.

You may need the best 3D modelling software (I use ZBrush, Maya and Blender in my workflows) and a good laptop for 3D modelling.

How I create a 3D model from a 2D design

01. Block in the shapes I block out the main shapes in ZBrush to establish proportions and a clear silhouette. I focus on refining the high-poly sculpt, enhancing forms, details and shapes to match the character’s personality. In Maya, I create clean retopology and efficient UVs that are suitable for baking.

02. Lay down textures and colour With the retopologise model ready, I bake the high-resolution sculpt details onto the low-poly mesh to capture crisp shapes and surface information. For texturing, I begin with base colours, AO and curvature in Substance 3D Painter, then move to 3DCoat to handpaint the character, reinforcing a stylised and painterly look.

03. Refine the pose I export the model and maps into Blender. Using Auto-Rig Pro, I create a pose that emphasises Singed’s attitude and silhouette. I set up lighting to enhance the sculpted forms and material contrasts. The final render focuses on clarity, mood and readability, ensuring the character’s presence and expression have instant impact.

