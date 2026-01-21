Epic Fable concept art makes me even more excited about the reboot

There's still a day to go until the Xbox Developer Direct 2026. conference, but Playground Games' Fable reboot is already making waves. Apparent concept art for the game has emerged via an artist's portfolio, and the pieces suggest much more ambitious world building for the game.

Several pieces of concept art show a female character from behind looking out at epic landscapes showing a rich variety of environments. And while the heroine makes the game appear very different from the original series, there are some hints that we might see the return of iconic locations and enemies (see our pick of the best retro game consoles if you're feeling nostalgic).

New Fable concept art was found in a former developer’s work portfolio. #Fable pic.twitter.com/KjURe7cqeJJanuary 19, 2026

It's been 16 years since the release of Fable III, and the concept art that's appeared online is heightening the anticipation for tomorrow's expected announcement of the first new installment in the franchise since Lionhead Studios's Fable: The Journey in 2012.

The images show some of the fictional world of Albion. A glimpse of a city stretching towards the sky have fans speculating about a possible return to Bloodstone, the port city from 2008's Fable II. The city appears between valleys, and one image shows fortifications.

Other scenes apparently show the village of Hamlet and the heroine's home before and after a devastating flood. There's also an image that appears to show a werewolf-like balverine, an enemy from the original Fable game. Some are commenting that the images appear to show a darker, more mature tone for the reboot, suggesting ambitious vision with modern RPG depth.

[4K] Developer_Direct 2026 - YouTube Watch On

You'll be able to watch Xbox Developer Direct 2026 above from 10am Pacific Time / 1pm Eastern Time / 6pm UK time on Thursday 22 January.

