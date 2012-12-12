12 days left to enter our £40K app competition!

There's just 12 days until Christmas Eve - which is your last chance to share in £40K worth of amazing prizes in our amazing Windows 8 App Generator competition. So it's time to get your skates on!

If you've already got an app in the Windows Store then you can enter it straight away. If you've never built a Windows app, then now's the perfect time to start!

Getting started

You don’t even need to learn a new language - you can build Windows 8 apps with HTML and CSS, for example, or Objective-C, Cocoa Touch and XCode. Plus you'll find information, tutorials and resources to help you on your way on our dedicated microsite.

Daily prizes

We've partnered with Microsoft to offer some amazing prizes in this competition, which is open to anyone in the UK who's 16 or over.

There are prizes for the ten best apps, and more prizes are being given out EVERY DAY until 3.30pm on Christmas Eve, in a series of prize draws chosen entirely at random. So everybody has a chance to win! Here's the full prize breakdown:

Daily prize: a 32GB Windows tablet.

Extra prize draw: A Dell Workstation, a Wacom 24 HD Tablet and a 16GB Lytro Camera.

Each author of the top ten apps will get a Windows 8 Ultrabook, a Windows tablet and a Nokia Lumia 920 Windows 8 Phone.

The Grand Prize winner will also win a Dell Workstation, a Wacom 24 HD Tablet and a 16GB Lytro Camera.

If you miss the Christmas Eve deadline, you can still enter your app to be considered for the top ten up to the final closing date, 16 January, but you'll miss out on the draw prizes - so what are you waiting for? Enter our competition today!