The Self-Promo Handbook: win more work

A strong skillset and stunning portfolio are no longer enough to guarantee your success. Whether you’re a freelance creative, studio owner or full-time designer, if you’re looking to grow your client list, win more work or climb the corporate ladder, you need to master the fine art of self-promotion.

Aside from giving your clients what they want, you’ll need a strong online presence, an arsenal of stunning print promo and a killer campaign strategy, so pick up a copy of The Self-Promo Handbook – 100 pages of practical tips and expert advice for standing out from the crowd.

From harnessing the power of word of mouth to developing a digital following and much more, this special issue from the makers of Computer Arts brings you everything you need to know to elevate your design status and catch the attention of the people who count.

You’ll find The Self-Promo Handbook in WHSmiths in the UK or can buy a copy online.

See below for a glimpse of what’s inside...

Computer Arts Presents The Self-Promo Handbook

1. Brand yourself

As a design studio or agency, crafting your identity is often the logical first step in promoting your services – but defining your ‘brand’ can be a useful exercise for a freelancer too, helping cement your direction, fine-tune your communication methods and win more work. This chapter brings you everything you need to know.

Opening spread from chapter one: 'Brand yourself', illustrated by Hey Studio (www.heystudio.es)

2. Go digital

Develop a digital following with essential guidance on everything from how to make your site stand out and get SEO to work for you, to the best portfolio sites to have a presence on, building your brand with social media, effective e-newsletters and more.

Spread from chapter two, 'Go digital'

3. Powerful print promo

Drum up new business with a beautifully crafted piece of print promo and a few trade secrets – whatever your budget is.

4. Design killer campaigns

How to plan and execute a sharp self-promo campaign that will catch the attention of the right people. Plus: press releases that work, and how to gain exposure online.

Spread from chapter four, 'Design killer campaigns'

5. Word of mouth

Whether it’s vocal or viral, word of mouth is your most powerful method of promotion. Find out how to influence your clients into speaking out about your services in chapter five. You’ll also find invaluable insights into the art of networking and making your first impression count.

6. Increase your reach

Win more awards, exhibit your work, put on your own show and join forces with fellow creatives: this chapter covers a plethora of powerful ways to extend your industry reach.

Spread from chapter six, 'Increase your reach'

7. Get more from your agent

Representation by an agent can be a great way to take your design practice to the next level or move into overseas markets – but it’s not for everyone. From finding the right representation to agreeing terms, chapter seven helps you work with your agent to win more work.

8. Essential resources

All the crucial books, websites and cutting-edge promotional tools you need to elevate your profile – plus a handy reference guide to the kind of costs you can expect to pay.

Other mags in our Computer Arts Presents series...

If you’re thinking about going freelance – or are a seasoned freelance pro looking to crank your career up a notch – pick up a copy of The Freelance Handbook: 116 pages of practical tips and essential advice for being your own boss, from setting your rates and managing your time to getting noticed, winning work and more.

And if you're a design or illustration student, check out The Design Student Handbook – your definitive guide to breaking into the creative industry.