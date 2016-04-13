Enjoy lifetime access to a giant resource library

We all have those moments when we're tripped up on a project, when the next step isn't clear or there's just something missing that we can't figure out. That's the perfect time to dip into Design Panoply's giant library of design resources. You can have lifetime access to this incredible asset for designers for just $69 (approx. £49).

The PanoPass gives you unlimited access to every product offered by Design Panoply. That means you'll be able to use thousands of assets meant to aid in your design projects. Browse textures, background, brushes, layer styles, fonts, stock photos, and more. It's all yours, ready to use in personal or work projects, with new content being added all the time.

As a designer, you can't afford to miss out on a library of assets like this – especially not for just $69 (approx. £49). That's a 94% saving on lifetime access to resources you can always use!