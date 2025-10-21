Download resources for ImagineFX 259

Features
By published

All the files, resources and videos to accompany issue 259 of ImagineFX magazine.

Cover image for ImagineFX magazine, issue 259, featuring a manga character.
Power up your manga with issue 259 of ImagineFX magazine (Image credit: Future)

To download the accompanying files for ImagineFX issue 259, head to this link and click download.

Please note: if you have any trouble downloading the file, right-click the link and open it in a new browser window. Next, click in the URL address line to select all of the link, and press Return to start the download.

Rob Redman
Rob Redman
Editor, ImagineFX

Rob Redman is the editor of ImagineFX magazines and former editor of 3D World magazine. Rob has a background in animation, visual effects, and photography.

