The best Dell XPS deals in 2019

Over the past decade, Dell has established itself as a leading supplier of hardware, with the XPS series particularly suited to artists and designers. Recognised by many as one of the top laptops around, the Dell XPS range occupies a firm spot in our round up of the best laptops for graphic design.

But what makes these devices so great? Whether you opt for the 13-inch or 15-inch version, Dell XPS laptops have a reputation for combining powerful specifications, dazzling displays and a beautiful build.

So the next question is how do you find the best Dell XPS deals? They're certainly not a bargain basement option, but Dell XPS deals do tend to come in cheaper than the likes of the Microsoft Surface Book. And if you use our price comparison features below, you can be sure that you're getting the best Dell XPS deals on the market.

Dell XPS 13

The best Windows laptop money can buy in 2018.

CPU: Intel Core i3 – i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 – Iris Plus Graphics 640 | RAM: 4GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) – 4k (3840 x 2160) | Storage: 128GB – 1TB SSD

Admirable power

Screen is a treasure

Battery lasts ages

Odd webcam position

Quite simply, the Dell XPS 13 is among the world's very best laptops. It gets a massive tick in virtually every department, and the just-released 2018 version only improves the model still. In fact, the only real criticism we can come up with is the positioning of the webcam.

So what's so good about the Dell XPS 13? Firstly, the almost bezel-free 'InfinityEdge' 13.3-inch display. Even if you don't pay extra for the unreal 4K Ultra HD option, the standard full HD default screen will lend your designs and drawings the clarity and colour they deserve.

The 2018 version comes with Intel's brand new 8th generation CPU, code

named Coffee Lake. Combine that with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB solid-state drive and you've got yourself a setup that's easily equipped to render images and videos with little delay.

Weighing in at around 1.2kg, it's remarkably light and slim – so you'll be able to bag up for remote work, too.

Read our sister site TechRadar's Dell XPS 13 review

Dell XPS 15

All the quality with a bigger screen.

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) – 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) | Storage: 256GB – 1TB SSD or 1TB HDD

Lightning fast processing

Stunning InfinityEdge screen

Battery lasts longer than on most 15-inch machines

Weird webcam location

Everything that works so well in the supreme Dell XPS 13 is present here in the XPS 15 – just on a slightly larger scale.

The broader InfinityEdge display is 15.6 inches of pure, unbridled Ultra HD joy. If video editing is your game then it should prove a trusted companion, with 4K 3840 x 2160 pixel precision and a touchscreen to bring cutting and editing control to your fingertips.

Combine that with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 card running off 4GB of video RAM, and you have the capabilities to beat what the latest MacBook is packing.

It has a seventh generation Kaby Lake processor – it's not yet been upgraded to Intel's latest chip. But it doesn't lack for processing power, with the ability to boost up to 3.8GHz.

You can pay less to downgrade the screen to Full HD and opt for a lower-grade i3 processor. But if you're spending this much on your new PC, it might be worth stretching the budget to get the extra quality.

Read TechRadar's full Dell XPS 15 review

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1

More of the same but with extra versatility.

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 mobile processor | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 615 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) – QHD+ (3200 x 1800) | Storage: 256GB – 512GB SSD

Touchscreen for tablet-like use

Better webcam position

Battery is worse

Not as powerful as XPS brethren

If you're willing to sacrifice a little bit of brawn, go for the flexible 2-in-1 alternative to the original Dell XPS 13. The name refers to the hybrid nature of the device – it's part svelte laptop, part chunky tablet.

That versatility could come in handy if you often find yourself working in collaboration with others, and like to hand your work around the studio for everybody to see. Simply fold the 13.3-inch touchscreen back on itself around the 360-degree hinge, and enter Tablet mode. It also makes the device a lot easier for sketching directly on to, with Dell's Active Pen available to buy separately.

Like the Dell XPS 15, the 13 2-in-1 is yet to get the Coffee Lake upgrade, and it does noticeably lack the power of its Dell contemporaries. But if you value the distinctive ergonomic functions above sheer speed, then the XPS 13 2-in-1 might be the best choice for you.

Read the TechRadar Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 review

