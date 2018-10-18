The best cheap Walmart laptops in 2018

Want to buy a cheap Walmart laptop but not sure which machine to choose? You're in the right place: our guide to the best cheap laptops at Walmart will help you decide.

Happily, these days, buying a low-cost laptop doesn't mean you have to settle for less. Walmart offers some very competitive deals on a good selection of brilliant cheap laptops – but you will have to manage your expectations.

At this budget price point, you won't get the best laptop – it won't be the most powerful or have the latest technology. However, there are some brilliant laptops with a slightly older spec that are much cheaper than newer models.

To help your decision, we've listed the best cheap laptops that Walmart currently sells, so you can buy safe in the knowledge that you're getting a great machine at a great price.

01. Acer Swift 3

The best cheap Walmart laptop overall for designers and creatives

CPU: Intel Core i3 – i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 | RAM: 4GB – 8GB | Screen: 14-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) ComfyView IPS | Storage: 128GB – 256GB SSD

Powerful for the price

Stellar battery life

Boring looks

Down-firing speakers

The Acer Swift 3 offers plenty of power considering it's low, low price, which makes it our pick of the best cheap laptop Walmart sells for creatives and designers. It comes in a variety of configurations, which means you can pick a model that suits your needs perfectly, without you paying extra for features you'll never need. Definitely worth considering when looking for a new budget laptop.

02. Microsoft Surface Go

A brilliant value laptop/tablet from Microsoft

CPU: Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 615 | RAM: 4GB - 8GB | Screen: 10.5-inch 1,800 x 1,200 PixelSense touch display | Storage: 64GB eMMC - 128GB SSD | Connectivity: 802.11ac; Bluetooth | Camera: 8MP rear, 5MP front | Weight: 1.15 lbs (522 g) | Dimensions: 9.6 x 6.9 x 0.33 inches

Affordable

Light and easy to hold

Not as powerful as the iPad

At the higher end of the cheap Walmart laptop scale, this budget Surface device is easily one of the best low-budget laptop/tablet PCs Walmart currently sells. It's thin, light, portable and elegant without sacrificing the ability to get some work done, especially for creative people. It's beautifully designed, supports stylus inputs for digital art, and runs Windows 10. We's say it's well worth upping your budget if you can to get hold of this.

3. Lenovo Yoga Book (Windows 10)

Best mid-range cheap laptop for designers and creatives at Walmart

CPU: 1.44GHz Intel Atom x5-Z8550 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 400 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 10.1-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,200 resolution), IPS touchscreen | Storage: 64GB flash storage (plus 128GB with microSD)

Insanely thin and light

Keyboard surprisingly accurate

Woefully underpowered

Dated microUSB port

The Lenovo Yoga Book, and the Windows 10 version of it in particular, is a brilliant cheap laptop for designers and creatives. It has a keyboard that doubles as a Wacom touch panel, which means it's great for digital art, and it has enough power to run full Windows 10 programs, giving you plenty of tools to work on your creative endeavours. As the name suggests, it's a flexible and versatile device that can be used as a laptop or tablet-like device, and best of all, it's impressively cheap

4. Acer Chromebook 14

A brilliantly cheap laptop from Walmart

CPU: Intel Celeron N3160 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 400 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 14-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) display | Storage: 32GB SSD

Top-notch build quality

Solid keyboard and touchpad

Full HD display

Flaky HD video playback

If you want a really cheap laptop from Walmart, but don't want to compromise on style or performance, than the Acer Chromebook 14 is a brilliant choice. Like other Chromebooks, it doesn't run Windows, and instead uses ChromeOS. This is a lightweight operating system made by Google that means the Acer Chromebook 14 can use lower powered (and cheaper) hardware, but still run brilliantly. It means you can't use Windows applications, but you have access to the huge Google Play Store, which comes with loads of apps for creatives and designers.

5. RCA Galileo Pro 11.5

The best cheap laptop from Walmart for under $100

CPU: Quad-core MediaTek MT8127 | RAM: 1GB | Screen: 11.5-inch (1,024 x 600) display | Storage: 32GB

Very cheap

Decent for light work

Not very powerful

If you're looking for a cheap laptop for under $100 from Walmart, then your options are limited, as there are very few that sell that cheaply, yet are any good. This is one of them, and while it is technically an Android tablet, it comes with a physical keyboard that allows you to use it as a laptop. While that means it doesn't run Windows 10, or any Windows app, it gives you access to loads of Android apps through the Google Play Store. For less than $100, that's not bad at all.

6. Asus Chromebook Flip

Another cheap Chromebook laptop from Walmart

CPU: Intel Pentium 4405Y – Intel Core m3-6Y30 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 515 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 12.5-inch, FHD (1,920 x 1,080) LED backlit anti-glare | Storage: 32GB – 64GB eMMC

Elegant tablet mode

Tactile keyboard

No out-of-box Android app support

Middling speakers

The excellent Asus Chromebook Flip C302 is a brilliant cheap laptop from Walmart, and another Chromebook that combines premium features in an affordable package. For the price you get an Intel Core processor, full 1080p display, touchscreen, backlit keyboard and USB-C port. It can be turned into a tablet-like device, giving you more flexibility when doing creative work, and as we mentioned earlier, you also get access to a huge range of Android apps.

7. Acer Chromebook 15

A larger cheap Chromebook

CPU: 1.5GHz Intel Celeron 3205U | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 15.59-inch, HD (1,920 x 1,080) touchscreen | Storage: 32GB SSD

Stunning battery life

Attractive, fanless design

Trackpad feels clunky

If you like the idea - and price - of a Chromebook, but want something that's a little bit larger, and more comfortable, to work on, then the Acer Chromebook 15 is a brilliant choice. It’s rare that a laptop can truly provide all-day battery, but this cheap laptop can last an astonishing 17 hours – on top of providing enough power to get your work done online. If you’re looking for a 15 inch Chromebook that will give you the most bang for your buck from Walmart, look no further.

