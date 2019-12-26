Cheap Surface Pro 7 Boxing Day deal is an absolute STEAL

The Surface Pro 7 was released in October this year, much to the delight of Microsoft and Windows users. However if you'd told us then the shiny new device would play a major part in the Boxing Day sales just a couple of months later, well, we'd have thought it wildly optimistic.

But news just in sees an incredible offer on the Surface Pro, which knocks a staggering £440 off the regular retail price. That means you can now get one of these powerful new devices for just 829!

The Surface Pro device has become hugely popular among the creative community in recent years. Able to run the full-fat version of Windows, the new Surface Pro is one of the best on-the-go laptops, offering the ability to run creative software without issue, all on a stunning PixelSense Display supporting the Surface Pen and touch.

So if you've had your eye on the Surface Pro, there's never been a better time to invest. There's also more deals to be had on the rest of the Surface range, details of which can be found on our dedicated Boxing Day sales article.

Surface Pro 7 + Black Pro Type Cover | i5 | 256 GB SSD: £ 1,269 £829

Save £440: Who'd have thought you'd be able to bag a shiny new Surface Pro 7 for less than £850? And not just the basic model too - this is the i5 with a whopping 256 GB SSD. Don't miss out!

Need some software to go with your new Surface Pro 7? We've got you covered...

Save 40% on Adobe CC All Apps plan: $29.99 (was $52.99) / £30.34 (was £49.94)

Adobe has extended it's impressive sale this Cyber Monday, offering an impressive 40% off its All Apps plan. Get access to Photoshop, Lightroom, Illustrator, and much more for almost half the price!

