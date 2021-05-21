This XP-Pen drawing tablet just hit the lowest price we've ever seen

If your drawing tablet isn't doing your digital art justice, maybe it's time for an upgrade. And you're in luck because there is a mountain of brilliant deals available right now over at Amazon. With deals on industry-leading brands from XP-Pen, Gaomon and Huion, you're sure to find something you like.

For those in the US, you can pick up a highly-rated Gaomon 15.6-inch drawing tablet for close to the lowest price ever, knocked down from $360 to just $255 at Amazon.

And UK artists should rejoice, because you can snap up the XP-Pen Artist 15.6-inch tablet at the lowest price we've seen, with an incredible £170 off – currently just £280 at Amazon. Just be sure to add the voucher!

But that's not all. For more US and UK deals, keep reading. The US deals come first (including a whopping $80 off the XP-Pen Artist tablet mentioned above – bringing it close to the lowest price it's been), so just jump ahead to the UK if needed.

Not sure which tablet to go for? See our in-depth analysis of the best tablets right now in this guide to the best drawing tablets around.

Drawing tablet deals: US

XP-PEN Artist 15.6 drawing tablet: $399.99 $319.99 at Amazon

Save $80: Make sure you add the coupon to get $80 off this professional-grade drawing tablet. With a fully laminated screen, this tablet has incredible colour accuracy and supports 60-degrees of tilt function for even more accuracy. There are even more deals on a range of XP-Pen tablets – see here.

View Deal

HUION Inspiroy H430P: $33.99 $27.19 at Amazon

Save 20%: Snap up a super-popular Huion drawing tablet for way under $30 with this deal. Complete with battery-free pen, this digital notepad has a range of uses. There are deals across the Huion range – explore them here.

View Deal

Drawing tablet deals: UK

XP-PEN Artist 15.6 drawing tablet: £450 £280.49 at Amazon

Save £170: This stunning tablet comes complete with a fully laminated screen and colour accuracy to knock your socks off. Compatible with Windows, macOS and major software like Photoshop and Clip Studio. Be sure to add the voucher for the extra discount. See here for discounts across the range.

View Deal

Huion H1060P drawing tablet: £51.48 £43.75 at Amazon

Save 15%: There are deals across the Huion range, but a particularly good one is this chance to pick up a totally affordable Windows/macOS or Android/iOS-compatible drawing tablet for under £45. View Deal

HUION Kamvas 16 (2021): £349 £296.65 at Amazon

Save £52.35: This deal on the ever-popular Huion Kamvas 16 was too good not to mention. With the advanced pen technology of the PW517, this tablet is a 15.6-inch pen display with incredible capability. Explore the other Huion discounts available here.View Deal

Not quite what you're looking for? Check out these deals we've found for you below:

Read more: