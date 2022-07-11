The best Amazon Prime Day drawing tablet deals

These Prime Day drawing tablet deals can save you money. A good drawing tablet or pen display can really help your art take on a new lease of life. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day there are already some excellent deals for drawing tablets and pen displays popping up on the online store.

It's worth remembering the difference between drawing tablets and pen displays; the first are tablets that need a laptop, PC or even just mobile phone to work, while the second option have a screen you draw directly onto – some even have a CPU to run apps for themselves.

There are already some excellent deals on Amazon for Prime Day, including 30% off a Wacom Intuos, taking down to $69.95 (opens in new tab). UK readers should check out the HUION Kamvas 24 deal, for a limited time it's £639.20 (opens in new tab) – that's £159.80 off the asking price.

Below you can find even more deals and we'll be adding and updating them as they go live, so make sure you come back if nothing catches your eye right now. These deals run until 16 July 11.59pm (PDT), so you haven't got long to take advantage of them (some are timed deals and will end when stock runs out). You don't even need to be a Prime member to get these offers either, though members can get free shipping.

Drawing tablet Prime Day deals (US)

(opens in new tab) Wacom Intuos Pro (Medium): $ 379.95 $358 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 6% Wacom is one of the oldest leading drawing tablet brands around and its leading Wacom Intuos Pro (Medium), which comes with the excellent Wacom Pro Pen 2, is on sale right now. Get $21.95 off at Amazon.



(opens in new tab) Huion Inspiroy Q11K: $89.99 $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 22% The Huion Inspiroy Q11K is an excellent starter tablet and features 8192 levels of pen pressure sensitivity and 5080LPI resolution. This model has a 11 x 6.8-inch 'screen'. With $20 off at Amazon, it's a bargain.



(opens in new tab) Wacom Intuos (Small): $69.95 $57.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 18% Wacom's entry level drawing tablet is a universal little device that can even work with Chromebooks and mobile phones, ensuring its ideal for art on the go. You can get $12.16 off right now at Amazon.



Drawing tablet Prime Day deals (UK)

(opens in new tab) Wacom One (Medium): £ 49.99 £40.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 18% Wacom One is a small but easily setup little drawing tablet that comes with Wacom's excellent stylus pen. Amazon also has offers on the 'small' model but we'd recommend paying a little more for the 'medium'.



(opens in new tab) Wacom Intuos (Medium): £149.99 £141.56 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 6% Get £8.43 off a Wacom Intuos (Medium), the entry-level drawing tablet from this leading brand. A 6% discount isn't huge but the Wacom quality is worth paying for.



(opens in new tab) Huion Inspiroy Q11K: £112 £69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 30% The Huion Inspiroy Q11K is a nice beginner tablet and with features that will get you up and running in no time, including an excellent pen stylus. The base offer is 3% off, but use the coupon for 30% discount – £33.60 off.



Pen Display Prime Day deals (US)

(opens in new tab) Huion Kamvas 16 (2021): $419 $339 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 Huion has fast become a good rival to Wacom and the Huion Kamvas 16 (2021) is one of the maker's best. This is a Full HD 15.6-inch pen display with the own-brand digital pen. You can get $80 off now, using the Amazon coupon.



(opens in new tab) Parblo Coast 10: $199 $189.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 6% Parblo is a newer brand in the tablet market but they make cheap and excellent entry-level devices. The Parblo Coast 10 10.1-inch wireless pen display for under $200. This isn't a huge discount but the price remains low.



(opens in new tab) Huion Kamvas Pro 12: $250.99 $210.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 The Huion Kamvas Pro 12 is an 11.6-inch pen display and is comparable in size to an iPad Pro 11-inch. The Huion brand is excellent, and you can get $40 off with a coupon at Amazon.



Pen Display Prime Day deals (UK)

(opens in new tab) XP-Pen Artist 15: £269.99 £259.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 4% The XP-Pen Artist 15 pen display is a lovely device for professional and hobbyists alike. It features a 1920 x 1080 IPS 16:9 display and 8192 levels of pen pressure sensitivity. There's not a lot of money off, but it's a good pen display.



(opens in new tab) Huion Kamvas 16 (2021): £ 419 £314.25 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £104.75 The Huion Kamvas 16 (2021) is one of the Huion's best pen displays and is comparable to a Wacom. This is a Full HD 15.6-inch pen display. You can save 25% now on Amazon.



