January sales 2020: All the best New Year sales in one place

Yes, it may be a tad early to be talking about either January sales or the New Year sales right now, but believe us, it'll be worth bookmarking this page for when they come around.

With Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday delayed this year, the big sales period seems to be squished in to a few months (we still think Christmas is the same date this year!). And though people will definitely be making the most of the 2020 sales, we positive there will still be enough stock, and enough deal-hungry public to make this the 2021 January sales extra special.

It's a time when retailers get a head start on the year's budgets, dropping prices staggeringly low. So what can we tell you about the New Year 2021 sales now? Read on to find out where to get the best deals on a range of creative kit for designers of all kinds, from illustrators to graphic designers to 3D artists. But, if you can't wait until the January sales, then check out the Amazon Prime Day 2020 and Apple Amazon Prime Day deals.

If you're on the hunt for creative kit, there are some retailers worth watching when it comes to the best January sales and New Year sales come 2021. Here are the best places that you will find the lowest prices on everything from creative software and hardware, office supplies and even a mattress to ensure a good night's sleep.

Adobe Creative Cloud – Over 60% off Photoshop and more for students

Over 60% off Photoshop and more for students Amazon – Huge savings across the board

Huge savings across the board Currys – Save up to 70% on laptops, monitors and more

Save up to 70% on laptops, monitors and more Best Buy – Holiday deals for all

Holiday deals for all Walmart – Huge savings on iPads, monitors, Lego and much more

Huge savings on iPads, monitors, Lego and much more John Lewis – Need some cheap Lego? This is the place to go

Need some cheap Lego? This is the place to go Microsoft Store – Savings across the full Surface range

Savings across the full Surface range Very – Unmissable deals on creative hardware

Unmissable deals on creative hardware AO – Huge discounts on a range of tech and electricals

Huge discounts on a range of tech and electricals Argos.co.uk – top savings on monitors, electrical items and more for Christmas

top savings on monitors, electrical items and more for Christmas Simba Sleep – Huge savings on high-quality mattresses (because every creative needs a good night's sleep, right?)

The best January sales for creatives

Adobe January sale

Adobe has offered huge savings throughout 2019

Adobe January sale – We're going out on a limb a little here as we don't actually know if Adobe has plans to get involved with the New Year sales. However, if the past 12 months are anything to go by, there's a high chance the creative software giant will come up with some kind of offer over the holiday period. Black Friday 2019 saw Adobe reduce it's annual Creative Cloud subscription plan by a whopping 40%, so here's hoping the company follows suit to see in the new year. As always, if it does, we'll be the first to let you know.

Amazon January sale

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon January sale – Amazon is definitely a January deal-maker to watch out for if you're on the hunt for some new, cheap creative kit. We're expecting big savings on everything from iPads, graphics tablets, external hard drives, art supplies, Surface Pros and much, much more.

Apple January sale

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple January sale – We used to liken finding a discounted Apple device used to stumbling across a unicorn. Impossible, basically. But the last couple of years we've been pleasantly surprised by the, frankly, impressive savings that have come up. Black Friday 2019 saw retailers place huge reductions on a plethora of Apple products, most notably the new 2019 iPad, AirPods and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

We're super hopeful similar offers will surface in the January sales, so much so we've set up a dedicated Apple Boxing Day Sale 2020 post to help you find the biggest savings on your device of choice.

Microsoft January sale

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft January sale – Microsoft released a range of new products in October, many of which we were surprised to see included in many great Black Friday offers. The Surface Pro 7 is hugely popular among creative professionals, as is Microsoft's new and improved Surface Book 2. There's also the Surface Pro X, which has, unsurprisingly, had zero discounts applied so far this year. But being that we weren't expecting the new products to see any reductions either, maybe the tech giant is waiting for the New Year sale to release a deal on its powerful new device (although we're not holding our breath). If the recent Black Friday offers on other Microsoft devices are anything to go by, we can expect to see some huge savings in the Boxing Day sales.

Walmart January sale

(Image credit: Walmart)

Walmart End-of-Year clearance – If you're in the US, you'll want to bookmark this page. Walmart has been knocking it out of the park for the last few months when it comes to price cuts, and, from the looks of it, there's much more in store. Expect some very attractive deals on iPads, MacBooks, monitors, headphones and much more.

John Lewis January sale

(Image credit: John Lewis)

John Lewis January sale – John Lewis' New Year sales are well underway with some great offers (you can currently save big on some of the best Lego sets for adults). When it comes to creative gear, these guys have it in abundance, selling everything from Apple and Microsoft hardware, to art supplies and office furniture (new chair, anyone?).

As one of the UK's most trusted retailers, you can be safe in the knowledge that any purchase made at John Lewis comes with an excellent guarantee (on some tech it can last up to 5 years) and its 'never knowingly undersold' promise. This means if you find the same product for a lower price at a UK mainland high street competitor, you can make a price match request. Winner.

Best Buy January sale

(Image credit: Best buy)

Best Buy January sale – Another one for those of you in the US, Best Buy was on fire with deals in the lead up to and all throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The most impressive discounts for creatives were undoubtedly on the Surface Pro 6 and 7, and various MacBook Pro models (including the 16-inch version). Best Buy has continued it's impressive deal momentum since then, right now offering a whole host of attractive holiday deals. And all of this bodes very well for the Boxing Day sales, which we predict will see some of Best Buy's biggest savings of the year.

Related articles: