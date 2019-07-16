Today could be the best day EVER to get an iPad Pro deal

Amazon Prime is in its second and final day now and we've already found some of the best Prime Day deals we've ever seen. And if you're after an iPad Pro then this is a fantastic time to buy as there are some great deals available, and not just at Amazon either. Walmart is offering this 10.5-inch iPad Pro model (512GB, WiFi) for just $699, as well as a range of other models at bargain prices, including this 11-inch iPad Pro (256GB, WiFi) for $899. See more on picking up a Walmart iPad.

For the Amazon deals, you'll need to be a prime member (sign up here) but not so for the other bargains from the likes of Walmart and John Lewis. We've listed all the best iPad Pro deals below (see our general best iPad Pro deals roundup for more deals).

And if you're in the UK and don't have access to the Walmart deals, never fear as we've listed the best Prime Day bargains for you too.

11-inch iPad Pro deals on Amazon Prime Day (US)

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2018)| 512GB | WiFi + Cellular: Was $1,299 now $1,099 @Amazon

Save $200: For the best 11-inch iPad Pro money can buy, get this 512GB WiFi and cellular model and save $200 today. This model has Face ID, a 12MP back camera and 7MP True Depth front camera.



Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2018)| 64GB | WiFi: Was $799 now $674.99 @Walmart

Save $124: This silver WiFi iPad Pro is one of Apple's latest models, but it's selling fast so move quickly. The large screen is ideal for sketching and painting apps, and A12X Bionic chip provides plenty of processing power.

11-inch iPad Pro deals on Amazon Prime Day (UK)

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2018)| 256GB | WiFi: Was £919 now £889.97 @Amazon

Save £29.02: For a decent amount of storage, choose this 11-inch iPad Pro (2018). Amazon has knocked off almost £30, bringing this model to just under £900. A pretty sweet deal, we think.



Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2018)| 512GB | WiFi + Cellular: Was £1,269 now £1,219 @Amazon

Save £50: For the best 11-inch iPad Pro money can buy, get this 512GB WiFi and cellular model and save £50. But hurry, this deal is selling fast.

DEAL EXPIRES: 16 July 11.59pm

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2018)| 64GB | WiFi: £635.98 @ebay

If you don't care too much about GB, and don't need Cellular coverage then this brand new 64GB WiFi model from ebay should suit you just fine. It's a bargain at under £650, too.

12.9-inch iPad Pro deals on Amazon Prime Day (US)

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2018)| 256GB | WiFi: Was $1,149 now $949.99 @Amazon

Save $199.01: This sweet deal is selling super-fast. Get a high-specced 12.9-inch 2018 iPad with 256GB storage and WiFi for under $1,000. There aren't many left so get moving!

DEAL EXPIRES: 16 July 11.59pm

12.9-inch iPad Pro deals on Amazon Prime Day (UK)

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2018)| 64GB | WiFi + Cellular: Was £1,119 now £885 @Amazon

Save £234: Get a massive 21% off this latest model in Space Gray this Prime Day. The 12.9-inch Liquid Retina edge to edge display is ideal for creating and viewing your work.

DEAL EXPIRES: 16 July 11.59pm

After a slightly older model? There are discounts on the 10.5-inch 2017 model available too:

10.5-inch iPad Pro deals on Amazon Prime Day (US)

Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch (2017)| 64GB | Wi-Fi: Was $649 now $474 @Walmart

Save $175: Available in gold, silver, rose gold and space grey, this 10-5-inch 2017 iPad Pro provides the the perfect balance of power and portability. And for under $480, it's an absolute steal!



Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch (2017)| 512GB | Wi-Fi: Was $1,129 now $669 @Amazon

Save $430: This rose gold model with a huge 512GB of storage is a fantastic deal, at $430 – or 38% off. It features an A10X Fusion chip and is compatible with the first generation of Apple Pencil.



10.5-inch iPad Pro deals on Amazon Prime Day (UK)

Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch (2017)| 512GB | Wi-Fi + Cellular: Was £1,099 now £719 @Amazon

Save £380: This is a massive 35% discount on a still-decent 10-inch iPad Pro. This model features Touch ID, a A10X Fusion chip and 4K video recording and works well for many creative tasks.

DEAL EXPIRES: 16 July 11.59pm





Not signed up to Amazon Prime yet?

Get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime: US | UK | Canada | Australia | India

See more great iPad deals below:

