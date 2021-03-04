Wacom Black Friday 2021: Everything you need to know

It's a little early in the year to be thinking about the Wacom Black Friday sale, but if you're planning on upgrading your tablet in the near future then that's when you're likely to get the best prices.

Wacom's well established as the creative industry's favourite tablet brand. It makes both drawing tablets and full pen displays, and it has assorted ranges targeting everyone from hobbyists through to creative professionals and everyone in-between.

Over the past couple of years it's seen increased competition from the likes of Huion and XP-Pen, both of which offer similar drawing experiences at knock-down prices, but that's great news if you really have your heart set on the full Wacom, because when Black Friday comes around you're certain to see some serious discounts.

And while there's a while to go until Black Friday, it's still possible to get a sweet deal on a new slab of Wacom. On this page we'll be tracking the best discounts as they come up; scroll down to see what's on offer now. And if you're after more than just Black Friday Wacom deals, keep an eye on our full Black Friday 2021 page for top savings every creative will love.

Wacom Black Friday: When is it?

Black Friday traditionally comes around on the day after Thanksgiving in the US. This means that in 2021 it'll happen on Friday 26 November.

That doesn't mean you'll have to wait until then to scoop all the best discounts. In recent years retailers have been launching their Black Friday sales increasingly early so that they don't get overlooked in the rush for hot deals. Realistically you can expect to start finding early Black Friday savings from the beginning of November onwards.

That said, most retailers will hold off on their very best deals until Black Friday itself; whether you grab a discount early or hang on until the big day in the hope of a better deal (and at the risk of missing out altogether) is up to you.

Wacom Black Friday: How to get the best deals

If you're after Wacom Black Friday deals, your best bet is to keep coming back to this page. We'll be updating it throughout the year with the best deals around (scroll down to see what's on offer right now), so get it bookmarked and keep checking back.

If you're determined to check for yourself, though, the Wacom Store is a great place to start, and certain to be promoting its biggest discounts as they happen. And be sure to see what the big retailers have on offer; the likes of Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart can be relied on to have some great Wacom deals much of the time.

Amazon : Big savings across the Wacom range

Big savings across the Wacom range B&H Photo : Deals on all manner of Wacom gear

Deals on all manner of Wacom gear Best Buy : The full Wacom range with some great deals

The full Wacom range with some great deals Currys PC World : Lots of Wacom to choose from and some worthwhile discounts

Lots of Wacom to choose from and some worthwhile discounts Laptops Direct : Decent prices on plenty of Wacom kit

Decent prices on plenty of Wacom kit Walmart: Loads of Wacom tablets on offer

Cyber Monday Wacom deals: US

Wacom Cintiq Pro 24: $2,749.95 $2,425.46 at Amazon

Save $324.49: Wacom's Cintiq Pro is as good as it gets when it comes to pen displays; the downside is that'll cost you a lot more than most other options. So over $300 off this 24-inch model with 4K display is something you won't want to miss.View Deal

Cyber Monday Wacom deals: UK

Wacom One: £359 £319 at Currys

Save £40: For the its balance of features and price, the Wacom One is one of the best tablets around, and right now you can get it for £40 off at Currys. It features a 13.3-inch full HD display and 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, and it's compatible with Android devices as well as PC and Mac.View Deal

Wacom Intuos Pro: £199.99 £169 at Amazon

Save £30.99: If all you need is a drawing tablet rather than a full pen display, they don't come much better than the Intuos Pro. This is the small model; it's perfectly formed and comes with a Pro Pen 2, giving you 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity.View Deal

Wacom Intuos M: £174.99 £149.99 at Ryman

Save £25: The standard Intuos is perfect for drawing, sketching and photo editing, and it comes with a battery-free pen that'll deliver 4,096 pressure sensitivity levels. This is a medium model with a 10-inch active area and four customizable ExpressKeys.View Deal

Not quite right? See the best prices available today:

Read more: