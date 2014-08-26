Font of the day: Aventura

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Aventura by Jimmy Kalman

Inspired by the outdoors, today's font of choice Aventura was created by graphic designer Jimmy Kalman. With a full set of uppercase letters, numbers and a selection of special characters, Aventura is free for both personal and commercial use.

You can download Aventura for free over on Behance.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com