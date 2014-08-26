Topics

Font of the day: Aventura

By Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Aventura by Jimmy Kalman, which is totally free to download.

Aventura

Aventura by Jimmy Kalman

Inspired by the outdoors, today's font of choice Aventura was created by graphic designer Jimmy Kalman. With a full set of uppercase letters, numbers and a selection of special characters, Aventura is free for both personal and commercial use.

You can download Aventura for free over on Behance.

Free fonts: Aventura

Free fonts: Aventura

