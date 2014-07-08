Font of the day: Bodoni Sans

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Bodoni Sans by Jason Vandenberg

Today's font of choice, Bodoni Sans, was created by Canadian type designer Jason Vandenberg. Fresh and contemporary, stylish and sophisticated, Bodoni Sans is great for fashion publications, headlines, logos and much more.

Bodoni Sans is available to purchase from MyFonts, where you can currently benefit from a 30 per cent discount on all weights.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com