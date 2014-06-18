Font of the day: Borg

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Borg by David Off

Today's font of choice, Borg, was created by graphic and motion designer David Off. Inspired by Swedish furniture designs, Off's geometric design has a curved incision.

Borg is available to download for free over on Dafont.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com