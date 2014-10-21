Font of the day: Bushcraft

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Bushcraft by Rachid Aitouaissi

Today's typeface of choice is this textured vintage design Bushcraft by designer Rachid Aitouaissi of Bowery Studio Design. With six different styles available, Bushcraft is great for creating eye-catching headlines, posters and much more.

You can download Bushcraft for free over on Pixel Buddha (subscription is required).

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com