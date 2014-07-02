Topics

Font of the day: Choplin

By Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Choplin by Rene Bieder.

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Choplin by Rene Bieder

Choplin by Rene Bieder is described on MyFonts as "a modern and clear geometric slab serif with a sturdy heart. It was designed based on the Campton Family, with the same principles in mind: geometry, simplicity and neutrality."

Choplin is available to purchase from MyFonts, where you can currently benefit from an 85 per cent discount off the entire family.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com

