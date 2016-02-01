Font of the day: Dissimo

Every day we choose a 'font of the day' from the best free and paid-for fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Dissimo by Matt Vergotis

Kicking off our font of the day posts this week is slab typeface Dissimo. Designed and created by Matt Vergotis, Dissimo consists of eight weights: bold, medium, regular, light and an italic version for each.

Dissimo Medium is available to download for free over on Behance. The full typeface or other weights can be purchased via Vergotis' website.

