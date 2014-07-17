Font of the day: Global

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Global by Anthony James

Art Deco-inspired font Global was created by type designer Anthony James. "Global is a serif typeface with multilingual applications," James comments. "Slender lines and great legibility make it perfect as a display font. With curves in all the right places, it is great for editorials and other commercial use."

Global is available to purchase here.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com