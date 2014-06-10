Font of the day: Kikster

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Kikster by Ewen Prigent

This cool, handmade font was created by graphic designer Ewen Prigent. Under the signature of La Boîte Graphique, Prigent has developed a number of type designs, Kikster being one of our favourites.

Kikster is available to purchase from MyFonts.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com