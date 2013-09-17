Font of the day: Letterpress Collection

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Letterpress Collection by Mateusz Machalski

LetterPress Collection is a set of weathered, hand made typefaces. Designed by Mateusz Machalski, the family consists of seven typefaces in 28 different styles, including regular, italic, print and stencil.

Letterpress Collection is available to purchase from YouWorkForThem.

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!