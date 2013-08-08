Font of the day: Magna

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.
Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.
Magna by Hendrick Rolandez
We featured Hendrick Rolandez's free font Coco a couple of weeks ago. And that's not his only offering. Magna is another free, popular design by the 25-year-old French graphic designer and junior art director. Developed last year, Rolandez based his design on a vintage style.
Totally free, there are no restrictions on the use of this typeface. So what are you waiting for? Download Magna now!
Have you seen any cool free fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!