Font of the day: Moderne Sans

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Moderne Sans by Marius Kempken

A clean and elegant sans serif typeface, Moderne Sans was created by graphic designer Marius Kempken. "Moderne Sans is a free font, inspired by 1920s typography," Kempken comments on Behance. "The design is based on uppercase letters, but I created lowercase letters, numbers and some alternative letters too."

You can download Moderne Sans for free over on Behance.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com